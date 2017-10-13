PillowTalk Friday Night Love Song Videos

By Dean Richards

Mike in Huntington, MA was taken by surprise and overcome with emotion when he called me on the PillowTalk love lines the other night. He started thinking about his wife of 38 years, Amy. Then he started thinking about his grandkids. That’s when he started to break down. A little more than he bargained for when he called in. He loves them all very, very much. He needed to hear Louis Armstrong.

Amy and Joe in Hartford have been together for about 5 years. They just clicked from the very beginning. They hope to get married by December. Amy wants Joe to know that he is the love of her life.

Kevin from Southington can’t wait to see Veronica this weekend. Until then we held him over with his song request from Allison Krauss.

I’m part of the 20th Annual Nite of Lite Laughter tonight at The Bushnell. I’ll talk to you again on the radio Saturday morning at 10. Thanks for keeping The Lite on all weekend!

