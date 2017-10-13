Flashback Friday: 1967 – Joan Baez Arrested

By Chuck Taylor
(Photo by James Jackson/Evening Standard/Getty Images)

50 years ago this month, 39 people, including singer-activist Joan Baez, were arrested in Oakland, California, for blocking the entrance of that city’s military induction center.

Also that month, the musical Hair opened off-Broadway. It became successful enough to move to Broadway the following April.

And the first game in the history of the American Basketball Association was played in Oakland, California as the Anaheim Amigos lost to the Oakland Oaks 134–129.

These were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for October 14, 1967:

#5 – Bobbie Gentry – Ode To Billy Joe

#4 – Bill Cosby – Little Ole Man (Uptight, Everything’s Alright)

#3 – Lulu – To Sir With Love

#2 – The Association – Never My Love

#1 – The Box Tops – The Letter

 

