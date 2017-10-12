Weekend Can’t Come Soon Enough For Some

Another night of great PillowTalk dedications. In Diane’s case in Torrington, she has started the party early…on Thursday night. She got in touch with me to play a song for herself and her friends Amber, Becky and Megan. Diane is thinking of all of them and loves them very much. Cue the song by Cyndi Lauper.



Chris from Longmeadow, MA wants to wish his good friend Mark in Agawam good luck. Apparently Mark is kicking off his comedy tour this weekend. Chris requested You’ve Got A Friend.

John in Manchester is seeking out his good friend Sandy in Manchester who reminds him of a Lisa Stansfield song. John sent her best wishes for a good night along with this song.