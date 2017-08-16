Our Companions Pet of the Week – Monty!

August 16, 2017 6:30 AM By Mike Stacy

Monty is a purebred ShihTzu and a bundle of happiness! He is 4 years old, loves rides, snuggles, strolls in the park! He lives with another dog (a handsome Yorkie), would love to be adopted with his “brother” if at all possible. He is crate trained, is 14 lbs. **Monty will be waiting to meet you at or Clear The Shelter event on Saturday, August 19 from 10am to noon. It will be at 34 Sanrico Drive in Manchester, CT. He is sure to be in great demand! Please contact Our Companions Animal Rescue at 860-242-9999 or e-mail daryl@ourcompanions.org

