I Will Never, Ever, Give Up Coffee!

As reported by The Today Show:

Drinking coffee — either caffeinated or decaf — was associated with a reduced risk of death when researchers followed thousands of people of different races and people living in different countries in separate studies published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Great news because I love my coffee so much. I have seen at least 20 reports saying it is good for you and just as many saying it is bad. I am going with my gut here… I believe in the magic that is my first cup in the morning!