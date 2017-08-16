I Will Never, Ever, Give Up Coffee!

August 16, 2017 11:39 AM By Joan Dylan
Photo Credit: SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP/Getty Images)

As reported by The Today Show:

Drinking coffee — either caffeinated or decaf — was associated with a reduced risk of death when researchers followed thousands of people of different races and people living in different countries in separate studies published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Great news because I love my coffee so much.  I have seen at least 20 reports saying it is good for you and just as many saying it is bad. I am going with my gut here… I believe in the magic that is my first cup in the morning!

 

 

 

More from Joan Dylan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Halloween Masquerade Ball for Christmas Wish CT
Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!

Listen Live