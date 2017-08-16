Congrats To One Of Waterbury’s Finest

August 16, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

Congratulations to Jamie “Moose” Musumano of Waterbury. He is a lieutenant in the Fire Department in the brass city. He was invited to participate a first responders extreme fitness competition in Los Angeles over the last several days. It’s called the Police and Fire World Games.

Jamie participated in the Crossfit Elite competition in his age bracket and finished second. He came very close to winning the competition.

As you might imagine, his mom Holly is very proud of him. She told me that her son is very humble and down to earth. Job well done, Jamie.

The song we chose for him is by Enrique Iglesias.

