Too good to be true? We will find out!

Skinnies Cocktail Mixers claim to be All Natural, plant based and sugar free. It’s made in USA and comes in Cosmo, Margarita, MaiTai and Gimlet varieties. those 21 and older can simply add club soda and alcohol for a delicious, low calorie cocktail with 100-300 calories per drink!

Let’s Try It (without the booze… it’s 6am!)

Try It Tuesday - Skinnies Cocktail Mixers