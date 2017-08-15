Tell Me Something Good August 15th, 2017

Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut is proudly presented by Vernon Manor

Connecticut is a leader in green energy and the fuel-cell industry and the solar panels that seem to be everywhere these days. There are things we’re doing to switch to clean energy make us a leader, too!

AND

Next Monday, August twenty-first, most of America will experience the first total solar eclipse visible in the lower forty-eight states since 1979. Here in Connecticut, weather permitting, we will see a partial eclipse — about 68%. We won’t see a total eclipse, but even so don’t view it without special safety glasses.

Tell Me Something Good