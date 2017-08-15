Impairment Not An Impediment To Amanda’s Love For Paul

Amanda from Bristol met Paul line dancing. She had a girl friend who like Paul, is hearing impaired. Her girl friend introduced Amanda to Paul. Amanda’s life has been transformed forever. Paul was at work when Amanda called PillowTalk but it was very important to Amanda to open her heart and get her love message out on the radio. Amanda and Paul have been together for just over a year. Listen to what she had to say about her newly found relationship with Paul.

The rest of her message is in a song by Shania Twain.

Amanda tells her story