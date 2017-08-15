How Safe Is Connecticut?

It turns out, we’re pretty safe here in the Nutmeg State, and the northeast in general. Wallethub‘s analysts compared the 50 states across 37 key areas; ranging from assaults per capita, unemployment rate to total loss amounts from climate disasters per capita.

When the numbers were all crunched, Connecticut came in as the 7th safest state in the country!

The 3 safest states in the ranking:

Vermont Maine Massachusetts

The least safest were:

Mississippi Louisiana Oklahoma

To see the complete list, click here.