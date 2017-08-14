Souping is The New Juicing

August 14, 2017 10:18 AM By Joan Dylan
PHOTO CREDIT: MORGUEFILE.COM

I love juicing, I bought my first Brevelle Juicer about 6 years ago. Hubby bought a newer model and has gotten really into it this year. I am now reading that Soup, or “souping” is the new juicing as it is a lower sugar, more filling alternative to juice. Now these are not your typical soups, don’t think: Cabbage. But cold, ready to go, soups and three websites are even pretty trendy right now. Zuppa Noma, Bonafide Provisions, and Mucho Gazpacho. Check them out.

