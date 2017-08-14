P!Nk: WRCH Artist Of The Week

(New York, New York) – International pop icon P!NK is back with her new single, “What About Us” today at all digital providers via RCA Records. The pop anthem was written by P!NK, Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol and Steve Mac and produced by Mac. “What About Us” is the first official single from P!NK’s highly anticipated seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma, which is available for pre-order now and set for release on October 13th.

While P!NK co-wrote all 13 tracks on the album, she worked with a variety of songwriters and producers including Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid, Max Martin, Shellback, Jack Antonoff, Julia Michaels, Greg Kurstin, busbee and so many more (full track list below).

This past summer, P!NK has been making appearances at a variety of music festivals all over the world. Still to come are performances at Waldbühne in Berlin, Germany, the V-Festival in the United Kingdom, Tinley Park in Chicago, IL and Kaboo Music Festival in San Diego, CA. Here is the Lyric video below.

For more on P!Nk and her music, Click HERE