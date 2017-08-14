Math Requirement Yields Better Than Expected

It was a basic Freshman math class at Eastern Connecticut University. David made the first move. He struck up a conversation according to Elizabeth of Watertown. “We became friends and it just grew from there.” David proposed this past April after taking Elizabeth out to dinner. She was very surprised.

They have been dating for about 9 years. Now Elizabeth and David are preparing to take the next big step. They are planning to marry in May of 2018.

Elizbeth called to say that she loves David very much. She is looking forward to marrying him and spending the rest of their lives together.

The song Elizabeth requested is by Christina Perri.