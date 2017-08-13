This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Lite Rock! Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!
- Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.
- Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
- Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
- Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
- Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.
6:10 Bonus –
You’ll win a pair of tickets to to Pete Townshend’s Classic Quadrophenia with Billy Idol and the Boston Pops Saturday, September 2nd 8pm at Tanglewood. You’ll also win a $50 Big Y gift card for the perfect Summer Picnic. Grab a great recipe “Cucumber, Onion and Dill Salad” from this week’s circular and pair that with some tasty hummus with pretzels and fresh fruit and cheeses.
7:40 Show Me the Goodies –
You’ll win a pair of tickets to the 20th Annual Nite of Lite Laughter starring former Tonight Show Host Jay Leno Friday, October 13th 8pm at the Bushnell!
Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.
2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:
You’ll win a pair of tickets to Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows coming to the Xfinity Theater September 2nd.
You’ll also win a family four pack of tickets to the New Britain Bees for some great baseball!
AND mini-golf for the family at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor on Route 4 in Farmington!
Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!
Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new – Skinnies Cocktail Mixers! We will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Vernon Manor at 8:10
Wednesday listen for a Song Secret after 8:00!
Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!
Don’t miss the 20th Annual Nite of Lite Laughter to benefit Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital
CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!
It’s going to be a great week!