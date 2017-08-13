This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

August 13, 2017 8:00 AM By Mike Stacy

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Lite Rock!   Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

  • Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.
  • Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
  • Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
  • Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
  • Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus – 

You’ll win a pair of tickets to to Pete Townshend’s Classic Quadrophenia with Billy Idol and the Boston Pops Saturday, September 2nd 8pm at Tanglewood. You’ll also win a $50 Big Y gift card for the perfect Summer Picnic. Grab a great recipe “Cucumber, Onion and Dill Salad” from this week’s circular and pair that with some tasty hummus with pretzels and fresh fruit and cheeses.

quadrophenia 345x290 This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

bigylogo circle fovthick This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

7:40 Show Me the Goodies –

You’ll win a pair of tickets to the 20th Annual Nite of Lite Laughter starring former Tonight Show Host Jay Leno Friday, October 13th 8pm at the Bushnell!

noll 2017 1024x576 This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 for the booty This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows coming to the Xfinity Theater September 2nd.

matchbox counting This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

You’ll also win a family four pack of tickets to the New Britain Bees for some great baseball!

nb bees This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

AND mini-golf for the family at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor on Route 4 in Farmington!

farmington miniature golf This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Blades

Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new – Skinnies Cocktail Mixers!  We will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Vernon Manor at 8:10

Wednesday listen for a Song Secret after 8:00!

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!

Don’t miss the 20th Annual Nite of Lite Laughter to benefit Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital

noll 2017 1024x576 This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!

It’s going to be a great week!

 

More from Mike Stacy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Halloween Masquerade Ball for Christmas Wish CT
Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!

Listen Live