This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Lite Rock! Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.

Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.

Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.

Mark Christopher will check on traffic.

Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus –

You’ll win a pair of tickets to to Pete Townshend’s Classic Quadrophenia with Billy Idol and the Boston Pops Saturday, September 2nd 8pm at Tanglewood. You’ll also win a $50 Big Y gift card for the perfect Summer Picnic. Grab a great recipe “Cucumber, Onion and Dill Salad” from this week’s circular and pair that with some tasty hummus with pretzels and fresh fruit and cheeses.

7:40 Show Me the Goodies –

You’ll win a pair of tickets to the 20th Annual Nite of Lite Laughter starring former Tonight Show Host Jay Leno Friday, October 13th 8pm at the Bushnell!

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows coming to the Xfinity Theater September 2nd.

You’ll also win a family four pack of tickets to the New Britain Bees for some great baseball!

AND mini-golf for the family at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor on Route 4 in Farmington!

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new – Skinnies Cocktail Mixers! We will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Vernon Manor at 8:10

Wednesday listen for a Song Secret after 8:00!

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!

Don’t miss the 20th Annual Nite of Lite Laughter to benefit Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!

It’s going to be a great week!