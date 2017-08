This week on Rich Answers, Rev. Dr. Shelley Best once again talks to Bishop Andrew Daubon and his wife, Rev. Michaelia Daubon of The Celestial Praise Church of God and authors of the book, Marriage: A Love Seat for Two. This time they will be covering such topics like the power of relationships, how can couples share the power, reaping what you sow and much more. Music in this week show by various artists.

