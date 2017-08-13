Great Music For Sleep

I’ve recently struggled with insomnia. Of course tried the melatonin and the over the counter sleep aids but there was something that I hadn’t previously considered, music! Just putting on some headphones with some good relaxing music in them can make all the difference in your sleep cycle.

A friend suggested I try listening to some meditation or “spa” like music and I wasn’t sure where to look for that (thank goodness for google!) I found a lot of the best stuff right on YouTube! Of course when you’re tired and unable to fall asleep, you’d pay almost anything to just get a few good winks in. This little trick of listening from the internet is a lot easier (and less expensive) and works like a charm! Click here to check out one of my favorites!