New Recipe: Crock Pot Lasagna

The crock pot is good for tons of things, and I thought I’d tried most of them but oddly enough until this week I had overlooked this recipe! I was a little nervous putting uncooked noodles in my crock pot, and cheese? That can’t cook for 4 hours right? Turns out it can, and I’m SO glad I tried it.

I made things vegetarian by using crumbled veggie meatballs instead of beef (if you’re short on time this is a great way to throw the protein portion right in, no need to pre cook and cuts the fat!) and I added a bunch of veggies from my farm share as well (just mix them in with the sauce!).

Easy to assemble and nice and easy dinner ready when I got home from a long day at work. If you’ve got a few bucks and a few minutes, you can make this one happen and everyone will thank you for it! Click here for the recipe!