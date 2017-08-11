***Join Lite 100.5 WRCH’s Mike Stacy for a Lobster Bake aboard Lady Katharine Cruises departing from Harbor Park in Middletown Friday night 7-11pm. Enjoy succulent lobster, clams, chowder, corn on the cob, grilled chicken and more while sailing on the CT River! Mike will have your favorite Summer tunes plus Rock Lobster and Wind Surfing Contests for concert tickets, sun glasses, baseball tickets and more! If you can’t make this one, book now for the September 23rd End of Summer date at http://www.LadyKateCruises.com or 866-86-RIVER.***

MUSIC:

Kenny Chesney plays Friday at 7:30pm at Mohegan Sun Arena! Tickets $95 & $125. John Mellencamp takes the stage Sunday at 7:30pm. Tickets $49.50. The Wolf Den welcomes The Gin Blossoms for a FREE SHOW Friday at 8pm. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

Enjoy an Evening with Colin Hay from Men at Work Sunday 8pm at Ridgefield Playhouse. Tickets $50-$55. 203-438-5795 or http://www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org

Live Music from many acts fill 3 stages at the Podunk Bluegrass Music Festival Friday through Sunday at the Hebron Fairgrounds. Tickets are $8 – $500. http://www.podunkbluegrass.com

Don’t miss the Ultimate 80’s Dance Party Featuring: Howard Jones, Men Without Hats, Paul Young, Modern English and Katrina & the Waves at the Toyota Oakdale Saturday 7pm. Tickets $20-$122. 203-265-1501 or http://www.oakdale.com

Legends in Concert plays the Fox Theater at Foxwoods through September 3rd. Cher, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Rod Stewart and Michael Jackson Impersonators entertain you! Tickets $30-$40. 800-200-2882 or http://www.foxwoods.com

THEATER:

“Raging Skillet” plays Theaterworks in Hartford till August 27th. Tickets $50-$65. 860-527-7838 or http://www.theaterworkshartford.org

“Oklahoma!” is at the Goodspeed Opera House till September 23rd. Tickets start at $28. 860-873-8668 or http://www.goodspeed.org

The Southington Drive-In Summer Season is underway! Enjoy “Storks” Saturday. Gates open at 6pm, 995 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike. Movies begin at Sunset. Southington residents pay $10 per car. Non residents $15. Each week features a Neighbor Night where those residents also are admitted for $10 – this Saturday it’s FARMINGTON. Tune radios to 89.9 for the Movie sound! Cash Only!

EVENT:

All are invited to a Pirate and Sea Day Celebration this Saturday 1-4 at Hempsted House in New London. Learn how Pirates and privateers once sailed the sound and strolled the streets of New London and see The site’s stone house constructed in 1759. Nathaniel Hempsted was a merchant and one of three local rope makers. Learn about the trade and try your hand at rope making. Budding shipwrights can craft their own toy boat and then set it afloat. Express your inner sea farer with a henna tattoo and create a treasure map. Enjoy Legendary pirate stories and sea shanties! THIS EVENT IS FREE!

A Parade, floats, music, great island cuisine… it’s all part of the 55th Greater Hartford West Indian Celebration. The parade steps off at 11am on Main & Battles streets Saturday and ends in Bushnell Park. The event is FREE.

The East Coast Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show is indoors at the Better Living Center at the Big E Saturday 10am to 6pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm. Browse 140 retailers with beads, jewelry, gold, silver, diamonds and more! Admission $8. Parking $5. www.mzexpos.com

Take a ride with Passengers from the Past with the CT Trolley Museum in East Windsor Friday 10am. Get dressed up in your best historical attire to be in the spirit and sit next to a character from 1890 to 1920. $10 Adults, $9 Seniors, $7 Children 4-12 and free for 3 and under and museum members. www.ct-trolley.org or 860-627-6540

Drink that you May Live is a new Ancient Glass exhibit at the Yale University Art Gallery now through November 12th. View over 130 pieces of ancient glass, some near 3,000 years old including cups, bowls, pitchers, flasks, bottles, cosmetic vials, jars and more. The oldest pieces date back to Egypt from the 2nd millennium! www.artgallery.yale.edu

Enjoy Creepy Tales at the Graveyard Shift Ghost Tours at Mark Twain House in Hartford Fridays and Saturdays at 6, 7, 8, & 9pm. Reservations required. Tickets $25. Museum Members $20. $17 for children. 860-247-0998 or http://www.tickets.vendini.com

Are you ready to try Yoga? Yoga in the City takes place every day except Friday in Hartford for FREE! The Vasu Tribe Studio of Hartford offers free outdoor Yoga weeknights at 5:30 Monday & Wednesday in Bushnell Park, Tuesday and Thursdays in Elizabeth Park. Saturday in Pope Park and Sunday in Colt Park are at 10am. All levels welcome now through October 9th.

Catch a great new exhibit “Yankees-Red Sox” at the Mattatuck Museum, 144 W. Main Street, Waterbury. News clippings, ticket stubs, action shots, hats, bats, uniforms and a copy of the Babe Ruth Contract from the Sox to the Yanks, a piece of the Green Monster and a seat from original Yankee Stadium. The exhibit runs through November 12th. www.mattuckmuseum.org

Dinosaurs Take Flight at the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History now through August 30th. Don’t miss the Archaeopteryx from the Jurassic Period. These winged dinos are the ancestors of modern birds! www.peabody.yale.edu

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org