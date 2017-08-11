The Jim Brickman Show: Saturday Morning On Air And On Line

August 11, 2017 1:00 PM By Jim Brickman

I’m Jim Brickman, this weekend on the Jim Brickman show we are coming to you live from somewhere in the Pacific Ocean!  That’s right… we’re on our Alaskan cruise.  So it’s only fitting to play “Name That Tune Cruise Edition” don’t you think.   All songs about being on a boat or ship plus we’ll bring you great ideas on how to have the best End of your summer,starting with keeping your family cool at the pool and how to beach like a boss.  Great stuff this weekend on the Jim Brickman show come and join in.  The Jim Brickman show, Saturday at 6 til 10 am on Lite 100.5 wrch and wrch.com

This weeks Brickman Bonus Video

brick collage apr2016 The Jim Brickman Show: Saturday Morning On Air And On Line

 

 

