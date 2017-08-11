Linda’s Friend Helps Her Find Love On The Showroom Floor

August 11, 2017 10:25 PM By Dean Richards

Linda from North Branford needed some new furniture for an apartment she was moving into almost 40 years ago. So, Linda decided to take her friend Laurie along to help. When they got to the furniture store, Linda’s friend Laurie spotted Mike, who worked at the store. She said, “Hey I know you!”

Linda’s attitude was sort of, “Sure, you don’t know him. How do you know him?” Linda ended up buying some furniture that day. A couple days later she went back to by some additional pieces and accessories. That’s when Mike asked Linda out for coffee and got her phone number. Linda and Laurie are still friends to this day and Linda and Mike just celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary this past May.

Linda and Mike were driving through a Friday night, heard me on the radio (she told me they listen to PillowTalk every night!) and decided to request their wedding song from 1982. Congratulations Linda and Mike and thanks so much for sharing your story on PillowTalk.

Listen Live