Flashback Friday: 1994 – Baseball Strike Cancels World Series

August 11, 2017 3:05 PM By Chuck Taylor
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

23 years ago, August 12, 1994, Major League Baseball players went on strike, forcing the cancellation of the rest of the season including the World Series.

The same day, Fox broadcasts its first National Football League game, a pre-season match-up between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos.

It was also the day that Woodstock ’94 began in Saugerties, NY on the 25th anniversary of the original Woodstock Music Festival.

And these were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart for August 13, 1994:

#5 – Toni Braxton – You Mean The World To Me

#4 – All-4-One – I Swear

#3 – John Mellencamp f/Me’Shell Ndegeocello – Wild Night

#2 – Jon Secada – If You Go

#1 – Elton John – Can You Feel The Love Tonight

 

More from Chuck Taylor
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Halloween Masquerade Ball for Christmas Wish CT
Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!

Listen Live