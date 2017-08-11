Flashback Friday: 1994 – Baseball Strike Cancels World Series

23 years ago, August 12, 1994, Major League Baseball players went on strike, forcing the cancellation of the rest of the season including the World Series.

The same day, Fox broadcasts its first National Football League game, a pre-season match-up between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos.

It was also the day that Woodstock ’94 began in Saugerties, NY on the 25th anniversary of the original Woodstock Music Festival.

And these were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart for August 13, 1994:

#5 – Toni Braxton – You Mean The World To Me

#4 – All-4-One – I Swear

#3 – John Mellencamp f/Me’Shell Ndegeocello – Wild Night

#2 – Jon Secada – If You Go

#1 – Elton John – Can You Feel The Love Tonight