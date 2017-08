Celeb chef Anne Burrell known for her quick wit and spiky blonde hair is now known for her crazy pop up restaurant idea in Manhattan as of this week, The Cheetos Restaurant.

Each dish features Cheetos, be it Bold, Original or any of the other flavors. The one that does look pretty good is Macaroni and Cheese with Cheetos crumbs on top!

But the best part about this dish? All the great taste, without the orange finger tips! Click here and check it out for yourself.