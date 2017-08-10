Our Companions August Pets – Cheetah & Binks!

Susan Linker surprised us with a house bunny and tortie… let’s meet them!

Cheetah

Cheetah the Tortie is a beautiful girl! At 11 years old, she is an affectionate, people-loving lady who is playful and sweet. She will greet visitors with a polite ankle rub and loves to sleep in her human’s bed. She is pretty playful and will entertain us with a few swats of a toy, but is overall, a mellow, laid-back lady.. Cheetah is sure to fill your house with plenty of love and tons of affection! If you’re interested in meeting sweet Cheetah, please call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org.

Binks!



Binks is one happy bunny. This handsome 2yr. old is litter box trained. He is happiest when he is free to roam his surroundings. Loving, energetic, and sweet Binks will display his pleasure by doing binkies in mid air. He currently shares his home with a kitty cat but they just ignore each other! If you have been searching for a loving companion Binks just might be your guy. For more information or to request an Adoption Application contact Marlene@OurCompanions.org