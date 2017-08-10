“Focused” Fidgeting Is Now Acceptable?

We have all heard of the new “fidget toys” for kids… even those are up for debate as far as I am concerned. But now look around in your business meeting, you’ll definitely notice people fidgeting. They might be tapping their pens or shaking their foot, but whatever they’re doing, their anxiety is showing the whole room that they’d rather be somewhere else. Experts say besides getting out anxiety, though, fidgeting can also help focus the mind! That’s why the Fidget Cube by Antsy Labsis is pretty very popular with not just kids… but adults. It’s a small plastic cube that fits in the palm of your hand and has features that click, spin, and toggle back and forth. It’s great to keep in your pocket so you can subtly pull it out and fidget whenever you need to! Grab your own Fidget Cube here!