Cat Not Happy About Sharing (VIDEO)

August 10, 2017 3:15 PM By Chuck Taylor
(Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

People who don’t like cats often say it’s because they’re not friendly, especially when compared to dogs. However, according to Time, cats love humans more than food. Although after watching this video, you may have a hard time agreeing with that.

The magazine says, “Cats may have a reputation of being standoffish creatures who show their owners affection merely to fill their tummies. However, a new study carried out by scientists from Oregon State University has determined that felines actually prefer human social interaction to food, making them no less loving than their canine counterparts.” See for yourself when this man puts that theory to the test.

 

More from Chuck Taylor
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Halloween Masquerade Ball for Christmas Wish CT
Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!

Listen Live