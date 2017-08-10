Cat Not Happy About Sharing (VIDEO)

People who don’t like cats often say it’s because they’re not friendly, especially when compared to dogs. However, according to Time, cats love humans more than food. Although after watching this video, you may have a hard time agreeing with that.

The magazine says, “Cats may have a reputation of being standoffish creatures who show their owners affection merely to fill their tummies. However, a new study carried out by scientists from Oregon State University has determined that felines actually prefer human social interaction to food, making them no less loving than their canine counterparts.” See for yourself when this man puts that theory to the test.