Wanted A Voice To Hit The High Notes In His Movie Theme Song

Robert Stigwood was producer of a movie with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. He hired Barry Gibb from the BeeGee’s to write it but wanted the song to sound different from the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack that had come out 2 years earlier. So he didn’t want Barry to sing it. Barry got the lead singer of a 60’s, 70’s front man and told him, I have a song just for you! Tell you who that singer was and the song, here on the Wednesday Song Secret.
Wanted A Voice To Hit The High Notes In His Movie Theme SongAugust 9, 2017 1:18 PM
Photo Allan Camp