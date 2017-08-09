This App Cools Your Home and Saves Bucks!

I was told by the engineers here at work that there are several ways to save energy costs, and environment today that many people don’t know about. Here is one cool App:
- Connects your smartphone to your air conditioner or heat pump and turns it into a smart device with automatic location-based AC control.
- Control your AC from anywhere with the tado° app: Turn it on and off or change the settings in the app from anywhere, at any time. It saves 40% on your AC energy costs. tado° can pay for itself in less than a year. The app gives you instant access to reports showing temperature and cooling activity as well as savings.
- Smart Home Integration: Control your AC with your voice, using Amazon Alexa, or bring products and web services together to create new scenarios with IFTTT (Free app for iOS, Android, and Windows)
- The Smart AC Control works with all air conditioners with a remote control that displays the air conditioner’s current settings (for example mode, target temperature and fan speed).