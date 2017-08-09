The Dog Days of Summer End on Friday!

If you think of the “Dog Days of Summer” as something like the picture above, you’re definitely not alone. However, the term has nothing to do with Fido frolicking in a fountain or Rover relaxing with a refreshment.

Between July 3 and August 11, Sirius, the Dog Star, is the brightest star in the sky. The ancient Greeks noticed that in the summer months, Sirius rose and set with the Sun, and they theorized that it was the bright, glowing Dog Star that was adding extra heat to the Earth in July and August.