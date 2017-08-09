The Dog Days of Summer End on Friday!

August 9, 2017 3:23 PM By Chuck Taylor
(Photo credit: SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images)

If you think of the “Dog Days of Summer” as something like the picture above, you’re definitely not alone. However, the term has nothing to do with Fido frolicking in a fountain or Rover relaxing with a refreshment.

Between July 3 and August 11, Sirius, the Dog Star, is the brightest star in the sky. The ancient Greeks noticed that in the summer months, Sirius rose and set with the Sun, and they theorized that it was the bright, glowing Dog Star that was adding extra heat to the Earth in July and August.

 

More from Chuck Taylor
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Halloween Masquerade Ball for Christmas Wish CT
Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!

Listen Live