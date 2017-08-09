Jim Carrey’s “I Needed Color”

Have you been wondering what has Jim Carrey been up to?

Well, He has just answered that question by releasing a new short documentary, “I Needed Color.”

The six-minute video has recently gone viral and it already has 2 million views.

You’ll get to see Carrey hard at work in his art studio, and it features some mind blowing art created by the comedian.

Carrey started painting 6 years ago to help heal a broken heart…

Seriously, these paintings will take your breath away.

Check out the video below