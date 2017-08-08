Try It Tuesday – Sriracha Mac Sauce

As you’ve heard by now, McDonald’s recently launched a new Signature Crafted sandwich line-up that allows customers to craft their perfect sandwich. Your choices are even hotter with its newest addition to the Signature Crafted Recipes flavors – Signature Sriracha!

Customers will still be able to choose their meat: 100% beef or juicy grilled or crispy chicken, as well as pick their bun: artisan roll or sesame seed bun. The Signature Sriracha Sandwich comes with the sauce, crispy onions, fresh baby spinach and kale, tomato and white cheddar! Mmm!

In addition, Sriracha Mac Sauce is also available for a limited time only as a dipping sauce for Chicken McNuggets and our World Famous French fries.

Mike tossed the sauce and nuggets on a salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, bell pepper, and lettuce. Allan tried the sauce too on a chicken nugget. We also did a side by side comparison to straight Sriracha (an office staple) and found the McDonald’s Sriracha sauce has more kick!