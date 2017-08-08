Tell Me Something Good August 8th, 2017

August 8, 2017 11:59 AM By Mary Scanlon
Connecticut has been a leader in manufacturing for centuries. For example, I’ll bet you didn’t know that in the late seventeen-hundreds Eli Whitney developed the assembly line here.

Firearms, clocks, machine tools, bicycles, cars, submarines, you name it – all were made in Connecticut. Did you know that the space suit that John Glenn wore when he was the first American to orbit the Earth was made with a Connecticut company’s springs??

Most people know Connecticut’s most visited landmarks and attractions. But the state also has tons of “hidden gems.” The state tourism office recently polled its Facebook fans to uncover some of Connecticut’s best kept secrets. Find out what made the list!!

Listen Live