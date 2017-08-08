Face Mask Brings Self Tanning To a New Level!

I am not usually one for those homemade facial masks… honestly they look cool but they pile up in a drawer as I always seem to find a million other things to do first. But St.Tropez’s latest product launch is the Self Tan Express Bronzing Face Sheet Mask. Yep, a sheet mask that gives you a tan in addition to skin-care perks. Using it is super simple: Place the mask on your face and leave it on for five to 15 minutes, depending on how much color you want. Then take off the mask, blend in any excess serum, and wash. your. hands. After eight hours, you’ll have a summer glow that’ll last up to five days. We’re calling it—this is officially our summer obsession.