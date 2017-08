Lisa is a longtime PillowTalk listener. It goes back to when she and Danny started dating 22 years ago. I played a song back then that became their wedding song. Beautiful In My Eyes by Joshua Kadison.

Lisa and Danny were married for 18 years but have since gone their separate ways. Lisa called tonight to let me know that she still listens all the time and that their song still means a lot to her. She is thinking of Danny and wishes that she could go back.