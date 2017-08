You’re covered for all your summer “glamping” and beaching activities with the Pacific Breeze Easy Up Beach Tent.

This massive tent is incredibly easy and fast to set up and take down. It also has UVF 50+ sun protection and big windows, so you can stay protected from the sun and still see the beach/pool scene. It’s so good for young ones or just some of us that like to fall asleep while reading without frying on the beach!