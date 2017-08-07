Mom’s In The Picture

Monday was a busy night on the PillowTalk love lines. Among the many requests and dedications, two moms connecting with their children and enjoying a summer night. One who will never forget her.

Staci from Plainville was hanging out with her two daughters and made the most of it by making a PillowTalk dedications. Staci loves her girls Amber and Emily very much. Loved being next to them as she called in her love message. She wants to them to know how proud she is to be their mom. Castle On The Hill by Ed Sheeran is a family favorite.

Darlene from East Hartford had a message for daughters Britney and Kelly and son A.J. “The world is a better place when I’m with all of you.”

Marion’s memories of his mom are ever present. He lost her about two years ago. He thinks about her everyday, especially the day before what would have been her birthday. Marion misses his mother Heidi.