New song “Cold” is on the list. We play the clean version. You will have to check Youtube for the naughty one. Written by 6 people

..Paul Shaouy, John Ryan, Jacob Hindlin, Adam Levine, Justin Tranter and Noel Fisher…. it’s been out since Valentines day and comes from Maroon 5’s 6th studio album. . Played the first time on the Ellen DeGeneres show and on the Tonight Show to launch the song. The Rap version features Future The American Rapper from Atlanta AKA real name. Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn.