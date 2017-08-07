I’m Married To A Misophonist

Ever since I was a little kid, I was a loud breather. It can sound like I’m snoring, even when I’m awake. And when I do fall asleep, it’s even worse. This annoys my wife to no end. She has no problem poking, smacking, or yelling at me whenever this occurs.

At first, I thought that she just wasn’t understanding, impatient, or just cranky. I’ve recently learned otherwise. She has a condition. Misophonia.

Yup, there’s an actual name for it, so it must be real. Misophonia is a disorder where sufferers have a hatred of sounds such as eating, chewing, loud breathing or even repeated pen-clicking. It was first named as a condition back in 2001.

According to a report in the journal, Current Biology, scientists have revealed that scans of misophonia sufferers showed changes in brain activity when a ‘trigger’ sound was heard. Images of the brain of those with this condition show an abnormality in their emotional control mechanism, which causes their brains to go into overdrive on hearing the individual trigger sounds.

So perhaps I’ll have to try to be more understanding of my wife’s “disorder”.