This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

We will keep you company all weekend long with great Lite Rock! Monday, wake up with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock in the morning and All Day While You Work.

Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.

Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.

Mark Christopher will check on traffic.

Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 BONUS:

You’ll win four tickets to Echoes of Sinatra Friday, September 1st 7:30pm at Simsbury Meadows.

7:10 Birthdays – Winner Drawn at random on Friday!

Each day we tell you which celebrities share your birthday and announce a few local celebrities too! Every WRCH listener celebrating a birthday this week is eligible for a gift courtesy of Periwinkle’s Gift Shop in Wethersfield… What will this week’s prize be?!?!

7:40 Show Me The Goodies – Letter “E” Week

You’ll win a Summer Family Picnic Package from Essex Steam Train including a train and boat ride and box lunch for Mom, Dad and two kids. It’s ONLY $99 and is available thru August 27th at essexsteamtrain.com.

You’ll also win a pair of tickets to Earth Wind & Fire coming to the Xfinity Theater in Hartford Saturday, August 26th!

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Pete Townshend’s Classic Quadrophenia with the Boston Pops Saturday, September 2nd 8pm at Tanglewood! You’ll win the first 3 seasons of TV Land’s Younger

You’ll also win Now That’s What I Call Music Volume 63 available EVERYWHERE featuring 16 of the biggest hits from your favorite stars including Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Miley Cyrus and more! Check out http://www.facebook.com/nowthatsmusic and http://www.nowthatsmusic.com for more info or follow them on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat @nowthatsmusic for music news, contests, prizes and more – OR – stream it on Apple Music, Spotify, etc. Promotional consideration provided by Universal Music.

AND mini-golf for the family at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor on Route 4 in Farmington!

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Tuesday don’t miss a fascinating new product with Try It Tuesday at 6:40… the new Signature Srirach Mac Sauce at McDonalds! Then listen after 8:00 it’s Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut presented by Vernon Manor!

Wednesday, don’t miss the Song Secret after 8:00.

Thursday we’ll have Susan Linker from Our Companions as our guest with two adorable pets for adoption.

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!

Tickets are on sale now for The 20th Annual Nite of Lite Laughter starring Jay Leno October 13th and presented by Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital . Get yours at http://www.Bushnell.org

Want FRONT ROW Tickets, VIP pre -show reception and Post Show photo with Jay Leno??? LISTEN MONDAY!

It’s going to be a great week!