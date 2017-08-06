Inspiring Video: Couple Adopts And Become Exceptional Parents

Rob and Reece are one of the most inspiring couples, and since they’ve appeared on the Ellen show they’ve been moving people everywhere. Deciding to adopt a child is a very serious thing, of course deciding to adopt FOUR is an even more serious decision!

These two didn’t hesitate to take four children in who may not have had such an opportunity to live such a wonderfully loved childhood, and they don’t have a single regret about it. How many of us have huffed and puffed about being tired or feeling like we’re just running out of steam in our own lives? No matter how hard it has been or might be, this couple continues to open their hearts to these children and because of them they’ve got a life most of us hope we can give our own children. Click here to check out the video.