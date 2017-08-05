The Ultimate Playlist Of Banned Wedding Songs

Our friends at fivethirtyeight.com recently talked to a bunch of wedding DJs, and came up with the top ten songs people HATE to hear at weddings. Here are the ten songs that couples specifically tell wedding DJs not to play…

These are the Top 10 songs that “are perceived as overplayed, cliché and perhaps cheesy,”

1. “The Chicken Dance”.

2. “The Cha-Cha Slide” by DJ Casper.

3. “The Macarena” by Los Del Rio.

4. “The Cupid Shuffle” by Cupid.

5. “YMCA” by The Village People.

6. “The Electric Slide” by Marcia Griffiths.

7. “The Hokey Pokey”.

8. “Wobble” by V.I.C.

9. “Happy” by Pharrell Williams. Maybe because we’ve all heard it 7 BILLION times in the last four years.

10. “Shout” by the Isley Brothers.

What do you think of the list??

