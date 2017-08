Welcome to the Companions and Homemakers Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch!

This weekend the hills are alive with the sounds of jazz. Don’t miss the 22nd annual Litchfield Jazz Festival beginning Saturday afternoon at the Goshen Fairgrounds. https://litchfieldjazzfest.com

On Sunday, before the festival resumes, enjoy a leisurely morning of smooth jazz. Join us from 8 until noon for the “brunch”.