New Recipe: Egg Roll In A Bowl

One of my favorite things is chinese take out. Its sort of a weakness for me and when I’m in that “eat healthier” mode its tough when the craving hits! I found this recipe while looking for something to do with the cabbage I got in my farm share last week and it was a MAJOR success!

Very simple to make and aside from a few basic ingredients you can pretty much throw anything you like into this one pan wonder. If you’re looking for something different and you don’t have a whole lot of time to make it, this is a great recipe to try. Click here to check it out for yourself!