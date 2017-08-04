MUSIC:

College Street Station in New Haven has great music this weekend including Tower of Power Friday at 8pm… Tickets $30-$75… and Michelle Branch Saturday 8pm. Tickets $25. http://www.collegestreetmusichall.com

The Turtles featuring Flo & Eddie grace Danbury’s Ives Concert Park Friday at 8pm. 203-837-9226 or http://www.ivesconcertpark.com

Enjoy an Acoustic Night with Sister Hazel’s Ken Block and Drew Copeland Saturday 8pm at Infinity Hall and Bistro in Norfolk. Tickets $29-$39. www.infinityhall.com or 866-666-6306.

Graceland Presents Elvis live in Concert Sunday 8pm at Mohegan Sun Arena with the King on the Big Screen and a Live Orchestra! Tickets $29-$49. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

Brad Paisley comes to the Xfinity Theater in Hartford Sunday at 7pm. Tickets start at $23. www.livenation.com

Chicago performs at the Toyota Oakdale Sunday 7:30pm. Tickets $36-$56. 203-265-1501 or http://www.oakdale.com

Dashboard Confessional & All-American Rejects take the stage tonight 7:30pm at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods. Tickets $30 and up. 800-200-2882 or http://www.foxwoods.com

Legends in Concert plays the Fox Theater at Foxwoods through September 3rd. Cher, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Rod Stewart and Michael Jackson Impersonators entertain you! Tickets $30-$40. 800-200-2882 or http://www.foxwoods.com

THEATER:

“Finding Neverland” continues at the Bushnell in Hartford Friday 8pm, Saturday 2 & 8pm. Sunday 1 & 6:30pm. Tickets $22.50 – $112.50. 860-987-5900 or http://www.bushnell.org

“Raging Skillet” plays Theaterworks in Hartford till August 27th. Tickets $50-$65. 860-527-7838 or http://www.theaterworkshartford.org

“Mary Poppins” plays the Warner Theater in Torrington ending Sunday. 860-489-7180 or http://www.warnertheatre.org

“Oklahoma!” is at the Goodspeed Opera House till September 23rd. Tickets start at $28. 860-873-8668 or http://www.goodspeed.org

“My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra” plays the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin Friday and Saturday at 8pm. Tickets $30. 860-829-1248 or http://www.ctcabaret.com

Hollywood at the Bijou film series features a Double Thriller “The She Creature” from 1956 and “Curse of the Demon” from 1957 starring Chester Morris, Marla English & Dana Andrews. Preceded by classic cartoons and chapter 12 of “Flash Gordon” with Buster Crabbe – ALL SHOWN ON FILM NOT VIDEO Friday at 7pm & Saturday at 1 & 7pm at The Bristol Historical Society – 98 Summer Street, Bristol. $3.00 donation – all ages – refreshments and popcorn also available. Proceeds benefit the non-profit organizations – “The Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum” and “The Bristol Historical Society” **Check out the cast photo and poster at the bottom of this report! 860-583-6309 or http://www.preservehollywood.org

The Southington Drive-In Summer Season is underway! Enjoy Mel Brooks Star Wars spoof “Spaceballs” Saturday. Gates open at 6pm, 995 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike. Movies begin at Sunset. Southington residents pay $10 per car. Non residents $15. Each week features a Neighbor Night where those residents also are admitted for $10 – this Saturday it’s NEWINGTON. Tune radios to 89.9 for the Movie sound! Cash Only!

Jeffrey Osbourne’s Celebrity All Star Comedy Explosion is Sunday 8pm in the Grand Theater at Foxwoods. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

Kevin James brings laughs to two shows Saturday 7:30 and 10pm in the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino. Tickets $54-$84. 800-200-2882 or http://www.foxwoods.com

You can also see Damon Wayans Jr. at the Funny Bone Comedy Club in Manchester at Buckland Hills Friday and Saturday at 7:30 & 10pm. Tickets $25. 860-432-8600 or http://www.funnybone.com

EVENT:

Enjoy North Branford’s Potato and Corn Festival Friday 5 to 11pm. Saturday 10am to 11pm and Sunday 10am to 6pm at Auger Field. Corn Shucking, potato sack races, midway, food vendors, music and more! Admission is FREE. Parking $10-$15 on site, free off site. www.nbpotatofest.com

The Food Trucks pull into South Glastonbury’s Elk Lodge Saturday 11am to 8pm and Sunday 11am to 6pm. Food, wine, carnival rides, craft beer and more! Free parking and admission!

Redcoats and Rebels is the theme at Old Sturbridge Village with the largest military re-enactment in New England. 1,000 soldiers will portray British, Spanish, Irish, Scottish, French and Colonial Troops Saturday and Sunday 9:30am to 5:30pm. Daily Battles. Cannon and Musket firings! Fife & Drum performances PLUS a new VIP experience gives you the chance to have Twilight Encampment Access! Tickets $14 (child) to $28. www.osv.org

Mystic Seaport hosts the Model Yacht Regatta Friday at 9am. Champion model yacht sailors compete for regional and national championships. 860-572-0711 or http://www.mysticseaport.org

The New Britain Bees are home at New Britain Stadium this weekend with BEE a Weatherman night hosted by our own Joe Furey tonight at 6:30pm, Post Game Fireworks on Polish Heritage night Saturday 6:30pm and mascot Sting’s birthday Sunday at 1:30pm. www.nbbees.com or 860-826-BEES

Mortenson Riverfront Plaza hosts the Caribbean & Jerk Festival Saturday 1 to 9pm. Enjoy traditional dishes, listen to island rhythms, and entertainment from Barbados to Jamaica! Don’t miss the Carnival Parade. FREE. www.riverfront.org

Enjoy Creepy Tales at the Graveyard Shift Ghost Tours at Mark Twain House in Hartford Fridays and Saturdays at 6, 7, 8, & 9pm. Reservations required. Tickets $25. Museum Members $20. $17 for children. 860-247-0998 or http://www.tickets.vendini.com

Are you ready to try Yoga? Yoga in the City takes place every day except Friday in Hartford for FREE! The Vasu Tribe Studio of Hartford offers free outdoor Yoga weeknights at 5:30 Monday & Wednesday in Bushnell Park, Tuesday and Thursdays in Elizabeth Park. Saturday in Pope Park and Sunday in Colt Park are at 10am. All levels welcome now through October 9th.

Catch a great new exhibit “Yankees-Red Sox” at the Mattatuck Museum, 144 W. Main Street, Waterbury. News clippings, ticket stubs, action shots, hats, bats, uniforms and a copy of the Babe Ruth Contract from the Sox to the Yanks, a piece of the Green Monster and a seat from original Yankee Stadium. The exhibit runs through November 12th. www.mattuckmuseum.org

Dinosaurs Take Flight at the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History now through August 30th. Don’t miss the Archaeopteryx from the Jurassic Period. These winged dinos are the ancestors of modern birds! www.peabody.yale.edu

Train enthusiast? Check out the largest train layout in New England this Sunday 1-4pm at the Time Machine on Hilliard Street in Manchester!

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. Sunday 1-3pm it’s Super Hero Adventure Day – have the kids wear theirs! For $10, they can rides, popcorn, ice cream, crafts, tattoos and more! 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org