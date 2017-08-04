The Jim Brickman Show: Saturday Morning On Air And Online

Happy August, its Jim Brickman inviting you to spend the weekend with me having fun with friends and of course listening to great music on the Jim Brickman show. Have you ever been to a job interview and asked, “If you were a Muppet, what character would you be?” More on that and other interesting questions… Plus, we’re kicking things off with music as we’re joined by Richard Marx. He’ll share info on one Superstar duet he has in store. The Jim Brickman Show, Saturday Morning 6 til 10am on WRCH and wrch.com

Brickman Bonus Video: Picture This Full Album