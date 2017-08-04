Non-Stick Kabob Grilling Basket: $20 and Priceless!

August 4, 2017 11:00 AM By Joan Dylan
Photocred:morguefile.com

The ingenious cage design of these kabob grilling baskets by Charcoal Companion Nonstick Kabob Grilling Baskets are foolproof for flipping. They are great for sizzlin’ up veggies or meat and keeping kabobs separate in case of food allergies or restrictions. I have never been a big one for using grilling pans and accoutrements but wow! For just 20 bucks at Target you cannot go wrong with this product.

