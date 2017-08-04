John & Sandy Stop & Catch Up

They knew each 20 years ago. John and Sandy from Manchester ran into each other recently at the same place they first met, at the Stop & Shop there. The conversation was a lengthy one. One that John didn’t have time to continue although it seemed promising. It seemed like Sandy wanted it to go on longer.

A PillowTalk dedication is hopefully prolonging the conversation. The topic of her delicious chocolate cheesecake came up in conversation. John tried to stay connected by sending out a message with a song by Andy Gibb. He is thinking of her and remembering her fondly.

Good luck to both of you…keep us posted.