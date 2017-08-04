Flashback Friday: 1981 – Thousands of Air-Traffic Controllers Fired

It was August 5, 1981 when President Ronald Reagan fired 11,359 striking air-traffic controllers who ignored his order for them to return to work.

Just days before (August 1st) MTV made its debut on cable as the first 24-hour channel to show nothing but music videos.

A week later, the original Model 5150 IBM PC was released at a base price of $1,565.

And these were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for August 8, 1981:

#5 – Oak Ridge Boys – Elvira

#4 – Kenny Rogers – I Don’t Need You

#3 – Joey Scarbury – Theme From Greatest American Hero (Believe it or Not)

#2 – Diana Ross & Lionel Richie – Endless Love

#1 – Rick Springfield – Jessie’s Girl