The Love That Never Died

Their relationship goes back at least 20 years. Terrie from Enfield and someone I’ll call “her special friend” fell deeply in love back when they were in their mid-teens. They were together in a relationship for about 15 years.

It got to the point however that Terrie’s friend just couldn’t commit to a long term relationship. Terrie decided that she had to move on and she moved away to Arizona to regroup. He even went out to Arizona to visit her. Time went by and by the time she came back to Connecticut, he was with someone else. He is now married all these years later but the love for everyone involved is still there and everyone is still friends.

Terrie’s message tonight: “I still love you.”