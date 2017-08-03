Old School Camera Makes a Real Comeback

August 3, 2017 11:00 AM By Joan Dylan
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera.

My niece has this camera and it made her wedding photo book so much fun! She left the Fuji Instax out on a table, asked people to take a photo and tape it into the book and write something under the instant pic! The camera comes in summery ice cream colors and is vintage fantastic. Sure, you can take photos on your iPhone, but why not snap some retro pics on this old-school-style camera and pocket some personal memorabilia this summer? Equipped with a tiny mirror on the front, you’ll always be selfie-ready.

