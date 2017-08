It’s been pretty hot. And if you’re looking for a way to cool down, Starbucks may have the answer.

Starting today through Monday, if you buy any hot or cold macchiato at a participating Starbucks in the United States, you’ll get another one for free.

The deal is only good between 2 pm and 5 pm each day. But it is good for all varieties of macchiatos, including some varieties the chain debuted earlier this year, like the Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato and the Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato.